U.S. Senate will delay recess, work on coronavirus bill…

WASHINGTON, March 12 – The U.S. Senate will delay its recess and will work next week on a coronavirus relief bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

McConnell, a Republican, also said in a Twitter post that he was glad talks between the Trump administration and the Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were continuing.

“I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong,” McConnell said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)