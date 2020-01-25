U.S. soybean futures decline as traders eye export sales

CHICAGO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures traded mixed on Thursday morning, with soybean futures edging lower as traders are awaiting a weekly export sales report.

As of 1730 GMT, the most active corn contract for March delivery gained 3 cents to 3.9175 U.S. dollars per bushel. March wheat slid 0.75 cent to 5.77 dollars per bushel. March soybeans decreased 5.25 cents to 9.085 dollars per bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its weekly crop export sales report on Friday.

The report is an indicator of demand, and traders are awaiting fresh soy purchases by China after the signing of a phase-one economic and trade agreement between the two countries last week.

Brazilian soybean production will be higher than the previous year, according to consultancy Agroconsult. This news also weighed on soybean prices.

Farmers in the South American country are now expected to harvest 124.3 million metric tons of soybeans, up from 119 million metric tons last year, analysts from the firm said. Enditem