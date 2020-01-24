U.S. soybean futures retreat amid lack of fresh market news

CHICAGO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures settled mixed on Wednesday, with soybean futures falling for the second straight session amid a lack of fresh market news.

The most active soybean contract for March delivery slipped 2.25 cents, or 0.25 percent, to close at 9.1375 U.S. dollars per bushel. March wheat decreased 3.75 cents, or 0.64 percent, to 5.7775 dollars per bushel. March corn added 1.25 cents, or 0.32 percent, to 3.8875 dollars per bushel.

China and the United States signed their phase-one economic and trade agreement last week. Market participants hope the deal will increase U.S. crop sales to China.

However, there is a lack of fresh export news, as trades were awaiting fresh Chinese purchases.

CBOT wheat futures fell slightly although foreign markets showed robust demand for U.S. wheat.

Corn futures rose as investors turned to technical buying. Enditem