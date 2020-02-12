U.S. soybean futures settle higher on improved export sales

CHICAGO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed higher on Friday, with soybean futures inching higher on improved export sales.

The most active soybean contract for March delivery gained 1 cent, or 0.11 percent, to close at 8.82 U.S. dollars per bushel. March wheat rose 2.5 cents, or 0.45 percent, to 5.5875 dollars per bushel. March corn added 4.25 cents, or 1.12 percent, to 3.835 dollars per bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday export sales of U.S. soybean totaled 703,800 metric tonnes in the week ended Jan. 30 for the 2019/2020 marketing year, up 76 percent from the previous week and 29 percent from the prior four-week average.

CBOT corn and wheat futures rose on technical buying coupled with optimism about prospects for U.S. agricultural export sales to China. Enditem