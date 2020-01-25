U.S. soybean futures settle lower as traders await export sales report

CHICAGO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Thursday, with soybean futures edging lower as traders are awaiting a weekly export sales report.

The most active soybean contract for March delivery slipped 4.25 cents, or 0.47 percent, to close at 9.095 U.S. dollars per bushel. March wheat gained 2.75 cents, or 0.48 percent, to 5.805 dollars per bushel. March corn added 5 cents, or 1.29 percent, to 3.9375 dollars per bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its weekly crop export sales report on Friday.

The report is an indicator of demand, and traders are awaiting fresh soy purchases by China after the signing of the China-U.S. phase-one economic and trade agreement last week.

Brazilian soybean production will be higher than the previous year, according to consultancy Agroconsult. This news also weighed on soybean prices.

Farmers in the South American country are now expected to harvest 124.3 million metric tons of soybeans, up from 119 million metric tons last year, analysts from the firm said.

CBOT corn futures rose to a three-month high on improved export demand and brisk global demand. Concerns about tightening supplies continued to underpin CBOT wheat futures. Enditem