U.S. state Alabama extends mask mandate for 1 month

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Xinhua) — Kay Ivey, Republican governor in southern U.S. state Alabama, said on Thursday she will extend her state’s mask mandate for another month, a split with Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi who have decided to lift the mandate.

“There’s no question that wearing masks has been one of my greatest tools in combating the spread of the virus,” Ivey said at a press conference.

Ivey said the extension is to allow businesses time to implement their own policies and make any necessary adjustments prior to the deadline.

“More Alabamians need to get their 1st shot before we take a step some other states have taken to remove the mask order altogether & lift all restrictions,” she tweeted.

“The bottom line is we have kept the mask mandate in place for more than a generous period of time because it has helped,” she wrote on Twitter.

Alabama’s mask mandate will remain until April 9, after which Ivey said it would not be extended.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the decisions to reverse mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety policies “Neanderthal thinking.” Enditem