U.S. state of Hawaii declares state of emergency over novel coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Xinhua) — Governor of the U.S. state of Hawaii, David Ige, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, ramping up the state’s efforts to address the growing novel coronavirus threat.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our communities across the state,” Ige said in a news release.

“This emergency proclamation will give us the ability to move more quickly and efficiently in our efforts to protect our communities from the virus and provide emergency relief if, and when it is necessary,” he noted.

The emergency relief period begins immediately and continues through April 29.

Ige appointed Lieutenant Governor Josh Green as the administration’s liaison between the state and healthcare community for activities related to the novel coronavirus preparedness and response.

There are no cases of the novel coronavirus identified in Hawaii to date, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. The agency also said that there are 72 individuals who are self-monitoring with public health supervision in the state.