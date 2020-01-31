U.S. state of Oregon sees first city declare climate emergency

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Milwaukie has become the first city in the U.S. state of Oregon to declare a climate emergency, in an effort to fight the impacts of climate change, the Oregon Public Broadcasting TV network said Monday.

Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba said the climate emergency declaration will push the government to respond quicker to climate change challenges.

“In political spheres, we tend to use ’emergency’ when we need to be able to do something that’s extraordinary. Like when it’s a state of emergency, different laws can take effects, (and) different rules are implemented,” Gamba said.

The city has passed a resolution that calls for the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045, with Gamba hoping that other cities will follow suit by adopting similar action plans of their own.

“If more cities do have climate action plans … then the entities that control those things like the state … will start to make the changes they need to make,” he said.

More than 1,300 cities in 26 countries worldwide have declared climate emergencies this year, according U.S. environmental advocacy group Climate Mobilization.