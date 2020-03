NEW YORK, March 2 (Xinhua) — U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Monday following last week’s rout.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,293.96 points, or 5.09 percent, to 26,703.32. The S&P 500 rallied 136.01 points, or 4.60 percent, to 3,090.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 384.80 points, or 4.49 percent, to 8,952.17.

All of the 11 primary S&P 500 gained, with utilities and technology up 5.86 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest.