Traders work at New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 27, 2020. U.S. stocks ended significantly lower on Monday. The Dow fell 1.57 percent to 28,535.80, the S&P 500 decreased 1.57 percent to 3,243.63, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.89 percent to 9,139.31. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)