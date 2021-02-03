U.S. stocks jump as GameStop mania cools

NEW YORK, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — U.S. stocks finished noticeably higher on Tuesday as concerns over a speculative trading mania eased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 475.57 points, or 1.57 percent, to 30,687.48. The S&P 500 increased 52.45 points, or 1.39 percent, to 3,826.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 209.38 points, or 1.56 percent, to 13,612.78.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with financials and industrials up 246 percent and 2.15 percent, respectively, leading the gains.

U.S. brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop continued to be a focus on Wall Street. GameStop shares plunged 60 percent, following a nearly 31 percent slump in the prior session.

The stock spiked 400 percent last week amid a retail trading frenzy.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

On Monday, Wall Street’s major averages advanced with the 30-stock gauge up more than 200 points, as the market tried to recover from their worst week since October. Enditem