U.S. stocks rise despite downbeat jobs report

NEW YORK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — U.S. stocks finished higher on Friday, despite that data showed the recovery in U.S. labor market disappointed for a second month in January amid the surging pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.38 points, or 0.30 percent, to 31,148.24. The S&P 500 increased 15.09 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,886.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 78.55 points, or 0.57 percent, to 13,856.30.

Ten of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with materials up 1.71 percent, leading the gainers. Technology slipped 0.22 percent, the lone declining group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

U.S. employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, after slashing a downwardly revised 227,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 105,000 gain in payrolls.

The weaker-than-expected jobs report indicated that the U.S. economy is still struggling to recover due to the fallout of soaring COVID-19 infections.

“Another weak employment report underscores the challenges of reopening the economy while the bulk of the population is still vulnerable to COVID-19,” Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said in a note on Friday.

“There is still an enormous amount of work to do to get back to maximum employment,” he added.

The United States has registered more than 26.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with related death exceeding 458,000 as of Friday afternoon, showed a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Enditem