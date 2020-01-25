U.S. Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive ruling that the Obamacare healthcare law does not violate the U.S. Constitution.

The brief order means that the court, even if decides to take up the case at a later date, is almost certain not to hear arguments or issue a ruling in its current term, which ends in June. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)