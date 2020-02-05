U.S. to send ambassador to Bolivia for first time in…

MIAMI/LA PAZ, Jan 23 – The United States intends to send an ambassador to Bolivia to help restore a “normal relationship” between the two countries, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in a video statement posted online on Thursday.

The move, which would mark the return of a U.S. ambassador to La Paz for the first time in over a decade, underscores rapidly improving relations since the current interim government took over following the resignation of leftist leader Evo Morales. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Miami and Monica Machicao in La Paz; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)