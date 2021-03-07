U.S. trade deficit widens in January

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Xinhua) — The U.S. trade deficit widened by 1.9 percent to 68.2 billion U.S. dollars in January as imports rose at a faster pace than exports, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday.

U.S. exports rose by 1.0 percent to 191.9 billion dollars in January while imports increased by 1.2 percent to 260.2 billion dollars, according to the department.

“Overall the January trade data continue to indicate global trade is slowly coming back online,” Jay Bryson and Shannon Seery, economists at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote Friday in an analysis.

“But because the U.S. economy is generally rebounding faster than most of its trading partners, imports are generally outpacing exports and causing the trade balance to widen to near-record levels,” they noted, adding supply-chain bottlenecks could be a headwind to the recovery in global trade this year.

Last year, the overall U.S. trade deficit surged to a 12-year high of 678.7 billion dollars as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on both exports and imports, the department reported last month. Enditem