U.S. urged to stop cyber theft, attacks on China

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — A Chinese defense ministry spokesman on Thursday urged the United States to stop cyber theft and attacks on China and to restore peace, security, openness and cooperation in cyberspace.

Ren Guoqiang made the remarks at a Ministry of National Defense press conference when asked to comment on a Reuters report that findings and analysis of antivirus firm Qihoo 360 revealed the Central Intelligence Agency hackers have engaged in an 11-year-long cyber infiltration and attack program against China’s aviation sectors, scientific research organizations, internet companies and government agencies.

The United States, in violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, has been engaging in large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyber theft, surveillance and attacks against foreign governments, enterprises and individuals, the spokesman said.

“It is a repeat offender widely known to the international community,” Ren added.

From WikiLeaks and the Edward Snowden case to the Switzerland-based Crypto AG case and the Qihoo 360 report findings, facts have shown that the United States is the world’s number one secret stealer, the spokesman said.

“Once again we strongly urge the U.S. side to immediately stop cyber theft and attacks on China and to restore peace, security, openness and cooperation in cyberspace,” Ren said.