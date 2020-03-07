UAE advises against travel abroad over virus concerns

DUBAI, March 5 – The United Arab Emirates has urged citizens and other residents to avoid travelling abroad because of concerns over a coronavirus, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

Authorities in the Gulf state may order medical checks on returning travellers and ask them to stay in isolation at home, pending the outcome, WAM said, citing a health ministry statement.

The UAE, which has closed schools and educational institutions for four weeks, said students and education workers would have to spend 14 days in home isolation on returning to the country. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)