UAE FM visits Algeria to discuss Libyan crisis

ALGIERS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday arrived in Algeria for a visit over the developments in war-ridden Libya.

The UAE foreign minister was welcomed upon his arrival at Algiers International Airport by his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum.

Algerian Foreign Ministry said that the two parties will exchange views on “regional and international issues of common interest, especially the situation in Libya on the light of the recent developments there.

Algeria and the UAE participated in the Berlin conference on Libya a couple of weeks ago as participants agreed to support Libyans to return to the path of dialogue to reach sustainable solution that ensures peace and stability.

The visit of the UAE foreign minister comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wraps up his two-day visit to Algeria.

The Libyan crisis was also on the agenda of Erdogan’s visit, as he confirmed on Sunday that he and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune are coordinating their efforts to support the outcome of Berlin conference on Libya.

Libya has been hit by civil war since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.