UAE summons senior Iranian diplomat over Iranian president’s speech

ABU DHABI, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation summoned a senior diplomat from the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday over its president’s speech following the peace accord between Israel and UAE.

Iran’s charge d’affairs was called to the ministry, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marri, UAE’s deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation for political affairs, handed him a strong note of protest against the “threats contained in Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s speech regarding the UAE’s sovereign decisions,” according to the official WAM news agency.

The ministry considered the speech “unacceptable and inflammatory and had serious implications for security and stability in the Gulf region.”

The note warned of Iran’s responsibility to protect the UAE mission in Tehran and its diplomats in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in the light of precedents of attacks on foreign diplomatic missions in Iran.

The UAE affirmed its absolute rejection of “the language of inflammatory speeches delivered by the Iranian authorities” following the peace accord reached between the UAE, Israel and the United States, considering this “an interference in its internal affairs and an attack on its sovereignty.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday condemned the move of UAE to establish diplomatic ties with Israel as “a betrayal of the cause of the Palestinian nation,” Tasnim news agency reported. Enditem