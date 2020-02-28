UAE Tour Results – Stage 4

Feb 26 (Gracenote) – Results for Stage 4, UAE Tour on Wednesday. Stage 4 Dubai to Dubai, 173 km, Road race. Overall leader Adam Yates ENG (Mitchelton – Scott) Stage winners 1 Dylan Groenewegen NED (Team Jumbo – Visma) 2 Fernando Gaviria COL (UAE Team Emirates) 3 Pascal Ackermann GER (BORA – hansgrohe) Following stages : Feb 27-Stage 5 Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet, 162 km, Road race. Feb 28-Stage 6 Ruwais to Al Mirfa, 160 km, Road race. Feb 29-Stage 7 Al Maryah Island to Abu Dhabi, 127 km, Road race.
UAE Tour Results – Stage 40
