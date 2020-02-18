Uber driver accused of raping a 17 year old says she suggested sex

An Uber driver accused of raping a passenger says the drunk 17-year-old came onto him and suggested they have sex in his vehicle at a Bondi car park, a court has heard.

Onur Dedeoglu, 39, is on trial in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court over the alleged sexual assault of the teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, after he drove her and two of her friends home in August 2018.

The court on Monday was played the western Sydney man’s police interview during which he claimed the teenager repeatedly consented to sex with him before suddenly changing her mind, getting out of the car and walking home.

Police have accused Dedeoglu of sexually assaulting the 17-year-old while she was passed out in the back seat of his Nissan sedan in the early hours of August 26.

After he picked up the teen and two males in the CBD, he dropped off the other passengers at Bondi before taking her to her home at North Bondi.

The court heard that when they arrived, she was passed out and Dedeoglu had to wake her up by shaking her leg.

It was at that point, he claims, she told him ‘I don’t want to go home’, smiled before telling him that she wanted to go to ‘your home’.

Dedeoglu told detectives, through a Turkish translator, that when he told her they could not go to his home, she suggested they go ‘somewhere else’.

‘I swear that I asked at least three times: Are you sure? Are you sure?… She says sure,’ he said during his police interview.

He went on to tell detectives: ‘I said should we go to the beach? She said yes.’

He said when he drove her to a car park near the beach, he initially decided she was too drunk after finding her passed out once more.

‘I changed my mind, she’s not herself, I better not do anything, I gave up,’ he said.

He said she suddenly woke up, was showing no signs of intoxication and invited him into the back seat.

Police allege he sexually assaulted the girl while she was passed out but he claims she consented to being kissed on the neck and chest, that she pulled down her pants and he touched her on the buttocks.

He told police she then suddenly decided she wanted to stop and ‘she said I want to go home’.

‘I said OK, I can take you home,’ he told police.

‘She said no. I didn’t know what to do then.

‘She said no I want to walk. I was going to insist to take her home but I realised she was getting upset. The more I talk, the more she gets upset.’

The trial before Judge Nicole Noman continues.