Uber driver attempts to make a right turn ‘resulting in a Mazda crashing into him’ in Brisbane

Shocking footage has emerged of car crashing into a light post before smashing into a building after an Uber driver attempted to make a right turn.

The Uber driver had been trying to turn on to Ballow St, in Fortitude Valley in Brisbane on January 12 when he collided with a black Mazda.

As the two cars hit, the Mazda is forced off the road and on to the footpath.

The car then crashes into a light post before rebounding and smashing into the building, smashing the glass windows.

Onlookers could then be seen rushing to help the driver.

The footage was shared on Facebook, with a caption saying the Mazda had crashed into the Uber, however, many people disagreed.

‘You were incredibly lucky to have just hit a car and not a pedestrian or a motorbike or cyclist. Who thinks it’s a good idea (or a legal one) to turn right from the left lane with exactly one second of indicating?’ one person asked.

‘The Mazda didn’t run into you. You run him off the road. He was in his lane. You weren’t. You went into his lane and caused him to crash. Hope he wasn’t hurt,’ another person wrote.

‘You didn’t check your blind spot and turned from middle lane into right. You don’t need to be on the road anymore. That’s a new building finished few weeks ago,’ wrote another.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Queensland Police for comment.