Uber Eats is Doing Wotsits Mac ‘n’ Cheese but Only for Two Days

Mac ‘n’ Cheese is a gooey delight of a dish, and now you can order in a version that’s bordering on an abomination to celebrate two new flavours of Wotsits.

As always seems to be the case with these kinds of promos, you have to be in London to participate, and while I’d normally be whinging about missing on tasty treats only available in the nation’s capital – like that avocado and facon breakfast bagel *drool* – this time around, I’m good with it.

Walkers is launching two new Wotsits flavours – Sizzling Steak and Flamin’ Hot – and has partnered with the Twisted London restaurant for this cheesy offer. For £1.50 you can get yourself a dish made with a thyme and garlic-infused cheddar and mozzarella sauce that’s been inexplicably paired with “halved and whole Really Cheesy Wotsits,” topped off with Panko breadcrumbs. The order will include a limited-edition mini bag of the cheese dust and crumbs usually relegated to the recesses of the packet, because that’s what customers are clamouring for on social media. You can only order it today and tomorrow (March 17 and 18) so you’d better get a wriggle on.

If you want to get really wild, you can order the mac ‘n’ cheese with one of the new flavour Wotsits rather than the cheese flavour, which sounds absolutely horrific. Addressing its London-only availability, Walkers’ Nick Day says:

“Wotsits Mac n Cheese is available to order initially in London, but we want people to make lots of noise and head over to our Walkers social media pages to let us know where to take the dish next. It’s a mash up of epic proportions, and we know the nation is going to love this tasty dish just as much as they have been enjoying our new flavours, Flamin’ Hot and Sizzling Steak.”

Hear that? It’s Wotsits warfare. You can vote for your rival city to be riddled with this cheesy pox next. If you fancy a taste yourself and don’t want to wait for a poll to determine whether or not it’s heading to your local restaurant, you can make your own with this official recipe:

Ingredients:

Method: