Uber Eats moped rider drops £42 Mexican takeaway on street then picks it up and delivers it anyway 

A hungry couple were left shocked after they caught their Uber Eats rider dropping their takeaway on the pavement, before scooping it up and completing the delivery.

Incredible footage appears to show the clumsy driver spilling Mexican food all over the path, before picking it back up again and going to ring the customers’ doorbell.

Barry Lewis and Billie Smith had been told their bag of grub had bits missing because it was knocked over on the road to their house, according to The Sun.

But plumber Barry’s suspicions were aroused when he found meat scattered across his front garden, so he checked his property’s CCTV footage and saw the £42 order being dropped outside his home.

Barry, 31, from Clapham, south-west London, told the newspaper: ‘I just thought it had been a bad order. The next day I walked outside and there was some food on my path and in my bush.

‘I was a bit confused and I’d already made a complaint with the restaurant but checked the CCTV.

‘I was amazed. You could see the guy get off his bike then trip and drop the food all over the floor.

‘He stares at the wraps for a bit before picking them up and putting them in the bag. He then delivers it.

‘It’s disgusting. We can’t believe it.’

An Uber Eats spokeswoman said: ‘What has been described is totally unacceptable and we are currently investigating this incident.’