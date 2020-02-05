Uber will begin data collection for self-driving…

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 – Uber Technologies Inc said Thursday the company will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Washington roads Friday with manual drivers behind the wheel, the first step toward potential future deployment.

Uber will collect road data to support the development of Uber´s self-driving as it is doing in Dallas, San Francisco and Toronto. Eric Meyhofer, Uber ATG CEO, said this was the “first step towards bringing self-driving technology to life in our nation´s capital.”

It is operating self-driving cars in autonomous mode in Pittsburgh with safety drivers behind the wheel. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)