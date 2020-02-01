UC Berkeley apologizes for Instagram post that said coronavirus causes xenophobia

The University of California at Berkeley has apologized after its health services posted on Instagram that xenophobia was among the ‘common reactions’ to coronavirus.

The post was removed Thursday after it caused an immediate uproar online from people who said the school was ‘normalizing racism’.

Several tweets were posted in protest, prompting the school to remove the reference, which was listed among what the school described as ‘common reactions’, to the flu-like illness which as killed 200 people in China.

The post made by the school, which has an incoming freshman class that is 43 percent of Asian descent, according to enrollment data, defined xenophobia as, ‘fears about interacting with those who might be from Asia and guilt about those feelings’.

One Twitter user pointed out that some of the same wording was included in a handout that was posted on the school’s official health services website.

Dustin R. Glasner, a molecular biologist and alum of UC Berkeley, tweeted he was an ‘Asian American’, and that the school’s post was ‘unacceptable.’

‘Stop normalizing racism,’ he tweeted Thursday afternoon. ‘It is not normal, and racist reactions to the current coronavirus outbreak are NOT OKAY,’ in response to comments that were posted.

Adrienne Shih, a graduate of the class of 2018, who majored in legal studies and political economy and now works as an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted she was ‘honestly confused and very angry’ about the school’s Instagram post.

‘When is xenophobia ever a ‘normal reaction’, she tweeted, with an image of the school’s post before its removal.

A follow up tweet from Shih says, ‘Seriously @UCBerkeley: This post is literally normalizing racism. It’s not okay.’

And in another post she adds, ‘I can’t stop thinking about this. I’m a proud @UCBerkeley alum but this makes me angry and ashamed’.

Responding to Shih’s post, a Twitter user known as cornel stressed, who tweets under @afroacademic and is a PhD student, according to her profile on the platform, by saying, ‘[email protected] really said ‘it’s ok to hate Asians, your feelings are valid, everyone copes differently’.

A school spokesman was not immediately available when DailyMail.com reached out.

Roqua Montez, IV, executive director of communications and media relations at the school, told CBS News, ‘The post has been taken down and we regret any misunderstanding it may have caused’.

The school health services apology was similar in expressing regret.

‘We apologize for our recent post on managing anxiety around coronavirus. We regret any misunderstanding it may have caused and have updated the language in our materials,’ tweeted the health services, known as the Tang Center at Cal.