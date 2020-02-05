UCLA F O’Neal announces plan to transfer

UCLA redshirt freshman Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is leaving the Bruins.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision to transfer Wednesday on Twitter.

“A part of my heart will always be at UCLA figuratively and literally,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter, wherever that may be.”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin issued a statement Wednesday. “We fully support his decision and are wishing him all the best,” Cronin said.

A four-star member of the Bruins’ top-10 recruiting class in 2018, O’Neal missed the entire 2018-19 season after being diagnosed with a heart condition that required corrective surgery.

Cleared to return to the court last spring, O’Neal has appeared in just 13 games as a UCLA reserve this season. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game, highlighted by an eight-point, 11-rebound effort in a Dec. 14 loss at Notre Dame.

O’Neal committed to the Bruins over offers from Arizona, Baylor, Cal and Georgetown.

–Field Level Media