UConn out of top 5 for first time since 2007

Connecticut is out of the Top 25 for the first time in 13 years.

UConn is ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press women’s basketball poll, released Monday. That ends a record run of 253 consecutive weeks as part of the top five that began on Feb. 5, 2007.

South Carolina is ranked No. 1 and the Gamecocks routed UConn 70-52 on Feb. 10.

Baylor is No. 2, followed by Oregon and Stanford. Louisville moved up to No. 5.

The Huskies (21-3) have also lost games to Baylor and Oregon this season.

UConn has won 11 national titles with the most recent occurring in 2016.

