UConn’s Akok (Achilles tendon) out for season

An MRI exam on Monday confirmed that Connecticut forward Akok Akok has a torn left Achilles tendon, and the team announced he will miss the rest of the season.

Akok, who sustained the injury early in Sunday’s 64-61 victory over Memphis, is leading the American Athletic Conference in blocked shots with 66 in 25 games (24 starts).

The 6-foot-9 freshman has averaged 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks a game this season for the Huskies, who are 14-11 overall and 5-7 in conference play.

After Sunday’s victory, the third in four games for the Huskies, head coach Dan Hurley said, “It was a big win, but there’s no joy in it when something like that happens in the first minute. Sports is brutal sometimes, life is brutal sometimes.”

