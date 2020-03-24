TECH start-up Udrafter is offering a helping hand to businesses and students battling through the coronavirus crisis.

The platform, dubbed the home of micro-internships, allows companies to engage students looking for paid, career-relevant work experience on a range of projects.

Now the firm, which launched in Aberdeen last year, is offering businesses affected by the outbreak the chance to post projects for free to help them cope with enforced staff shortages.

The company opened a new office in Edinburgh earlier this month.