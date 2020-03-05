UEFA Nations League draw

AMSTERDAM, March 3 – The following is the draw for the second edition of the UEFA Nations League to be played from September to November 2020 with the finals in June 2021:
League A
Group A1: Poland, Bosnia, Italy, Netherlands
Group A2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England
Group A3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal
Group A4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland
League B
Group B1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria
Group B2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group B3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia
Group B4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales
– – – – –
League C
Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro
Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia
Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece
Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania
– – – –
League D
Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands
Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)