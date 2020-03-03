UEFA picks $670M stadium in Budapest for 2022 Europa final

AMSTERDAM – UEFA picked the new 68,000-seat Puskas Arena in Budapest on Monday to host the Europa League final in 2022.

The stadium in Hungary was built at a reported cost of about 600 million euros ($667 million) ahead of hosting four games at the 2020 European Championship.

UEFA also chose Kazan Arena in Russia to host the 2023 Super Cup, the traditional season-opening game between the previous season´s Champions League and Europa League winners.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has recommended Russia not be awarded “major events” for four years as punishment for state-backed violation of doping rules. However, this applies to world championships and Olympics rather than continental-level events.

UEFA also awarded the 2022 Super Cup to the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.



The Women´s Champions League was awarded to Turin, Italy, in 2022 and Eindhoven, Netherlands, the following season.

Minsk, Belarus, was chosen to host the 2021 annual meeting of UEFA member federations.

