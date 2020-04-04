UEFA postpones June’s international matches and suspends Champions League

PARIS, April 1 (Xinhua) — UEFA announced on Wednesday to suspend all Champions League and Europa League matches “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, all national team matches scheduled in June will be postponed, including the play-off matches for Euro 2020.

The decision followed a videoconference meeting with the general secretaries of all 55 UEFA member associations on Wednesday.

“All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice,” the European football’s governing body said in a statement.

The Euro 2020 play-off matches, which were originally scheduled for March 26 and 31, now will not take place on the postponed dates of June 4 and 9.