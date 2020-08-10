UFC Boss Dana White Awaiting Floyd Mayweather On Potential Fight

Retired and undefeated American Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to tease about a potential boxing return. However, personal tragedies have slowed him down although UFC top brass Dana White is making sure he is in the mix.

White said to TMZ that he remains in communication with Mayweather and that anything is possible. There was no mention of what kind of fight (boxing or mixed martial arts) nor who his opponent could be. But most know that Mayweather would prefer boxing if ever he does return to the ring.

However, White did mention that one potential opponent that would make sense is off the table for now. This is concerning Conor McGregor, the same MMA fighter that the American boxer faced in “The Money Fight” back in 2017.

White emphasized that McGregor is retired and hence not in consideration. However, the doors on a possible clash is not entirely closed.

“No no no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor but I don’t know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor’s retired,” White said. “When I’m doing things right now and running business, I don’t even think about Conor. Conor is retired. As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor.”

Mayweather went through difficult times when his uncle, Roger Mayweather, and his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris passed away in a week. The Flamboyant One has been quiet so far though he did take a dig at Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao recently.

Speaking to rapper Fat Joe (via Boxingscene), Mayweather took a shot at Pacquiao. He said that unlike the boxer-senator, he did not have to fight and make money. He says he has amassed more than enough and can fight only if he feels like it.

“My faculties and everything that I got come first. We just talked about, your health is your wealth. And that’s why I got this towel on, I was working out today. Now, Pacquiao fights because he has to. Once again, I fight if I want to. So there’s a difference,” Mayweather said.

For now, Mayweather is taking it slow and staging a fight at the moment makes no sense. Bouts are likely to have no fans in the stands, meaning revenue will only come through pay-per-view buys and sponsors. That is unlikely to generate the same income of his big fights in the past – notably that clash with Pacquiao in 2015.