UFC champion Jon Jones arrested on firearm charge after police hear gunshot

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and negligent use of a firearm after officers heard a gunshot and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early on Thursday, Albuquerque police said.

The 32-year-old Jones also faces charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.

Jones was found in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running just before 1am on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication and a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor were in the vehicle.

“As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes,” an Albuquerque police spokesperson said. “Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority.”

Jones is considered one of the best UFC fighters of his era. He has a 26-1 record and retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. He was stripped of his world title in 2015 after a hit-and-run incident.