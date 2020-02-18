UFC chief Dana White says Conor McGregor wants with Khabib Nurmagomedov over Nate Diaz trilogy

Conor McGregor is ‘focused on fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov next’, according to UFC president Dana White.

There has been rampant speculation regarding the identity of McGregor’s next opponent following his 40-second demolition of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone last month.

The possibility of a third Nate Diaz fight was talked up, particularly with Khabib otherwise engaged and defending the lightweight title against Tony Ferguson in April.

But it seems the Irishman only has eyes for the Russian, who comprehensively defeated him back in 2018.

‘I don’t know [about a third fight with Diaz being next],’ White told BT Sport. ‘He’s focused on Khabib. He wants the Khabib fight.’

McGregor has frequently stated his desire to treat this year as a ‘season’ and keep busy with three or four fights before 2021.

But White believes he’ll remain sidelined until Khabib is available to take him on in a rematch, providing he finds a way past Ferguson.

When asked if he believes McGregor will bide his time, White added: ‘I do. But you never know with him. We’ll see.

‘But I have no answers for you right now about him. I mean he really just fought, do you know what I mean? And he’s not watching Khabib and Tony to see what happens.’

Despite McGregor’s clear desire to prove himself against the undefeated Dagestani champion, Khabib is unwavering in his refusal to take the rematch.

He wants the Dubliner to earn a shot at him and will not be tempted by the massive payday that would be on offer.

‘I’m surprised that people even question me about a rematch,’ he said recently. ‘I did everything I wanted to him, he even gave up.

‘How can we even discuss a rematch?

‘Everyone saw what happened in the octagon [versus McGregor]. I controlled the fight every step of the way.

‘I did everything I wanted to him, he even gave up. How can we even discuss a rematch? We are only talking about continuing the festivities and making money.’

When probed again about whether he was interested in the second fight with McGregor he said: ‘Not at all,’ before a reporter interjected: ‘What about for $100million?’

‘Why do I need that kind of money,’ Khabib added. ‘There are so many organisations for example. There’s not only football for the blind, there’s sambo, other sports. Let the UFC give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But giving me $100m to beat up that idiot again? I don’t think that’s rational.’