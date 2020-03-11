UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in London

UFC Fight Night in London will see Leon Edwards take on Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena – but the Jamaican-born Brit been fighting throughout his life

UFC comes to London on March 21 in Fight Night 171 as Tyron Woodley looks to bounce back against Leon Edwards, whose tough road was the subject of an epic trailer.

The pair come together at the O2 Arena in two weeks’ time, a year since the American lost his Welterweight title to Kamaru Usman.

But it will be a home crowd for challenger Edwards, who is taking on his 22nd career fight.

It is the first time the 28-year-old has headlined a UFC fight, looking to continue his winning run of eight fights.

And BT Sport have released an epic trailer ahead of the bout looking at his past.

It starts in Jamaica, where the 28-year-old grew up in the streets of Kingston.

With a narration from his “mother”, graphics show the UFC fighter as a child running through the streets from gunfire.

He moved to Birmingham soon after, getting into trouble in the absence of his father.

“Light can be found in the darkest places,” the narrator says.

“Out of the streets and into the cage.”

And the clip ends with Edwards working out, taking on the UFC world one fight at a time.

This footage has been viewed more than 500,000 times since it was published on Twitter by BT Sport on Monday night.

And fans were left in awe of the UFC Fight Night 171 trailer.

“This is fire,” one said.

Another commented: “That’s a promo and a half.

“Go get him, Leon.”

While a third suggested the trailer should be rewarded.

“Do they give out Oscars for fight promos because you deserve one,” they said.

And a fourth added: “This is one of the best promos I’ve seen for a UK fighter.”

With a fifth simply writing: “Absolutely unreal.”

