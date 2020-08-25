UFC’s Dana White Mocks Oscar De La Hoya’s Boxing Comeback: ‘Cocaine Isn’t Cheap’

UFC president Dana White poked fun at Oscar De La Hoya’s decision to make a boxing comeback at 47 years old.

White took a swipe at De La Hoya during a talk with the press following the UFC on ESPN 15 card on Saturday, saying the boxing legend is simply pulling off a desperate money-making move to gather funds for his vices.

“Cocaine isn’t cheap. It’s expensive. You’ve got to make money,” jeered White.

De La Hoya opened up about his personal struggles in an interview in 2011 with Univision (via the Associated Press). In his no holds barred revelation, the Golden Boy admitted that he had almost succumbed to suicide as he was grappling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“Rock bottom was recently,” he said. “Within a couple of years, just thinking if my life was even worth it. I don’t have the strength, I don’t have the courage to take my own life, but I was thinking about it.”

De La Hoya was forced to hang his gloves up after he got dominated by Manny Pacquiao in 2008. Based on his own accounts, it seemed that his entry to the dark side was triggered by his disappointing swansong inside the ring.

“There were drugs; my drug of choice was cocaine and alcohol. Cocaine was recent, the last two years, last two-and-a-half years, and I depended more on the alcohol than the cocaine,” he said.

“It took me to a place where I felt safe. It took me to a place where I felt as if nobody can say anything to me. It took me to a place where I just can reach out and grab my mom.”

The six-division world champion made his comeback announcement on Wednesday and said that he is intending to fight “any top guy” between 154-160 pounds.

“The rumors are true, and I’m going to start sparring in the next few weeks,” De La Hoya told ESPN. “It’s a real fight,” he said. “I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”