UFOs do exist, and they come in all shapes and sizes, but are they aliens? Craig Charles:

In their new show, ‘Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies,’ the Red Dwarf star and space scientist Sarah Cruddas have been investigating possible alien sightings.

In this country, aliens are believed by a greater number of people than God.

According to a YouGov poll released last summer, half of us believe in aliens, compared to 43% who said they believe in a god or higher spiritual power in 2020.

The rate appears to be even higher among celebrities.

Many celebrities, from John Lennon to Adele, have expressed their belief that life exists outside of our solar system.

However, believing that other life must exist somewhere in the universe because it is highly likely mathematically and scientifically is not the same as believing stories about their spaceships visiting Earth.

Around a fifth of us believe it has happened, including Keith Richards, co-founder and guitarist of the Rolling Stones, and singer Robbie Williams.

Richards claimed in 1968 that he had received reliable information that his home in Redlands, West Sussex (where he had been busted by police in a drugs raid the year before) was a UFO landing site.

The Rolling Stones guitarist admitted, “I’ve seen a few.”

“I think they’re out there somewhere,” says the narrator.

In 2008, singer Robbie Williams announced his intention to leave the music industry to pursue a career as a full-time ufologist, and he was accompanied to a convention in Nevada by author Jon Ronson, where people explained their claims of alien abduction.

Perhaps the two musicians will tune in to a new Sky History TV series hosted by another celebrity believer.

Craig Charles, Red Dwarf actor and BBC Radio 6Music DJ, is joined by space journalist Sarah Cruddas in Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies to present new evidence about some of the most perplexing, purported UFO encounters of recent times.

“It’s difficult not to wonder, ‘Well, what is out there?'” says Charles, a long-time UFO buff.

Cruddas, who studied astrophysics at the University of Leicester, believes that ufologists should no longer be regarded as eccentrics.

“That stigma has to go,” she says, “because we’re only scratching the surface of what’s out there.”

