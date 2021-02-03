Uganda allows reopening of schools amid strict COVID-19 measures

KAMPALA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Uganda on Tuesday allowed the reopening of schools and institutions of higher learning provided they adhere to the strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Uganda Media Center in a statement issued here said cabinet ministers in a meeting on Monday agreed that school for non-candidate learners reopens in a staggered manner that will ensure compliance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety.

The statement said officials from the ministry of education and that of health will do a countrywide tour of schools and institutions to ascertain their readiness to reopen for non-candidate classes. Candidate classes are already in school.

Semi-candidate classes have been allowed to start school and will study in shifts where necessary with candidate classes.

The statement said when candidate classes in primary and secondary levels finish final examinations at the end of March and early April respectively, there will be more space in schools for other classes to report back and complement home schooling.

Universities will open in a staggered manner that will ensure compliance with COVID-19 SOPs, according to the statement.

An awareness campaign, according to the statement, will be carried out to enable learners and parents prepare for the reopening.

When schools reopen, all learners will be required to wear face masks and parents are encouraged to provide at least two masks for each of their children.

The statement said pre-primary school will remain closed because the learners cannot observe SOPs and are prone to respiratory infections including COVID-19.

Government in March last year closed all schools and institutions in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In October, candidate classes were reopened under strict observance of the COVID-19 prevention measures.

Uganda is grappling with the pandemic as cases continue to surge. Ministry of health figures show that as of Jan. 31, the country had a cumulative total of 39,606 cases, 14,229 recoveries and 325 deaths. Enditem