Uganda briefs foreign diplomats on just-concluded presidential elections

KAMPALA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Uganda on Wednesday briefed foreign diplomats on the just-concluded presidential elections.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, government ensured favorable space for free, fair and peaceful electoral process, said Sam Kutesa, the country’s foreign affairs minister, in a statement.

Kutesa said the heavy security deployment in the capital Kampala and surrounding areas during the election process was intended to ensure “domestic tranquility, the security and welfare of its citizens.”

“We would like to reassure the international community that this tranquility will continue to prevail beyond the immediate aftermath of the elections, into the future,” he said.

The minister said Uganda has sufficient capacity to deal with its affairs and rejects foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni won the elections with 58.64 percent of the vote. Enditem