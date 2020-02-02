Uganda dispatches team to probe military helicopter crash

KAMPALA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The Ugandan military on Thursday dispatched a team to investigate a fatal helicopter crash that killed two crew members in the central district of Butambala on Tuesday, a military spokesperson said here.

Brig. Richard Karemire told Xinhua by telephone that Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbadi, deputy Chief of Defense Forces, has been appointed to lead the team to probe the cause of the accident.

The Uganda People’s Defense Airforce Jet Ranger crashed at Nakatooke during a training mission on Tuesday, killing two crew members.

“We have full confidence in the team and the UPDF (Uganda People’s Defense Forces) leadership will give it all full support to enable it to accomplish the task,” said Karemire.

Gen. David Muhoozi, Uganda’s Chief of Defense Forces, said on Thursday that the investigation team has aviation experts and technical personnel from the airforce, including Chief of Staff Brig. Charles Okidi.

“We will do whatever we can to establish the cause of the accident. No need for speculation. We have put in place a team led by my deputy assisted by technical people,” said Muhoozi.