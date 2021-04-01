Uganda hails China for support in fight against COVID-19

KAMPALA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Uganda on Wednesday hailed China for its support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Kutesa, Uganda’s minister of foreign affairs at a function held here said China has donated an assortment of medicines and equipment to Uganda to combat the pandemic. China recently also announced that it would donate 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Uganda.

“I take this opportunity to applaud China for its solidarity and cooperation with Africa and Uganda in particular, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kutesa said as he received a donation of 70 motor vehicles from the Chinese embassy here.

Although the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine has not arrived in Uganda, the country has already embarked on a vaccination exercise targeting over 21.9 million people who face the highest risk of the infection. These include health workers, teachers, security personnel, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

Ministry of Health says although the cases of the virus in the country have reduced, the country has detected new strains of the virus.

Ruth Aceng, minister of health said on Saturday the variants from South Africa, Brazil and United Kingdom, among others are circulating in the country.

As of March 29, Uganda had a cumulative total of 40,867 cases of COVID-19, 40,449 recoveries, and 335 deaths. According to the ministry of health figures, a total of 80,836 people have been vaccinated. Enditem