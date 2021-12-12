Uganda is being suffocated by 32,000 teen pregnancies per month.

Uganda is dealing with a surge of 32,000 teen pregnancies per month.

The government is attempting to prevent a record number of teen pregnancies, a problem exacerbated by school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KAMPALA (UGANDA)

Nancy Namulindwa, 14, plays with children in a Kampala suburb while carrying a 5-month-old baby on her back.

Nancy, whose name has been changed for this story to protect her identity, may appear to be caring for a younger brother or sister.

“This is my child,” says the mother.

I recently gave birth to a boy.

I was raped and impregnated by a man while returning from fetching water from a well.

She told Anadolu Agency that he had fled and was no longer in the village.

Nancy isn’t the only one in this situation.

Hundreds of thousands of adolescent girls have gotten pregnant and given birth.

Authorities and parents in the East African country are concerned about the situation.

Between 2020 and 2021, the government reported nearly 650,000 teen pregnancies.

According to Rogers Kawulu, a primary school headteacher in Kampala, the coronavirus lockdowns that resulted in continued school closures also resulted in many teenage girls getting into trouble.

“The kids aren’t attending school.”

They did not get pregnant like they do now when they were in school.

They’re redundant, which is why they’re easily enticed into sexual activities,” he explained.

“Out of every 100 teenage girls in his village, at least 30 are pregnant,” said Livingstone Naitema, a retired education officer in eastern Uganda’s Luuka district.

“It’s a terrible situation when teenage girls become pregnant.”

14-year-old girls are giving birth.

He described the situation as “babies having babies.”

Children are safer at school than in their homes, whether in towns or villages, according to Philemon Ogwang, a father in the northern Ugandan district of Gulu whose two daughters, ages 14 and 17, gave birth during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“If the government keeps closing schools, all of our daughters will become pregnant.”

We implore our president to open schools so that our children do not become spoiled,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Legislators investigate the issue.

The enormity of the problem recently prompted a discussion in parliament about how to address it.

During the month of December,

Statistics show that since March 2020, there has been one parliamentary seat, according to Vice President Jessica Alupo.

