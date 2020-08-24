Uganda ‘not interested’ in another virus lockdown

ANKARA

Uganda has announced it is “not interested” in a new lockdown despite a recent spike in coronavirus infections.

“As government, we are not interested in another lockdown because people’s lives are obviously affected,” NTV-Uganda quoted information minister Judith Nabakooba as saying in a video report on Sunday.

The remarks came two days after Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi issued an ultimatum to Kampala residents to comply with the SOPs else recommendations proposing a lockdown will be forwarded to President Yoweri Museveni.

A lockdown was imposed in Uganda by the end of March. Masks became mandatory in public in May while restrictions started to ease in July.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 97 new cases on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 2,263 — a strikingly low total for a nation of 42 million people.The figure also includes 20 deaths and 1,226 recoveries.

The capital Kampala recorded the most number of cases — 59.

Separately, the ministry shared a video on Twitter to raise awareness on preventive measures against the virus.

The tweet read: “COVID-19 has impacted our lives in various ways. However, let us be vigilant and adhere to the preventive measures and Standard Operating Procedures to end COVID-19. #STAYSAFEUG”