Uganda reports daily spike in coronavirus cases

ANKARA

Uganda’s health authorities on Friday reported no new deaths from the coronavirus but a daily spike of 98 cases.

Of the new cases, 75 were from the capital Kampala, local website The New Vision said citing official figures.

Betty Amongi, the minister for capital affairs, issued a weekly public health advisory on high-risk neighborhoods.

“We are alerting the public of these high-risk areas to allow them to make informed decisions and avoid these areas,” she said.

He said they had reports of violation of social distancing rules in public transport and workplaces resulting in the high transmission of the virus.

The nationwide tally of cases has reached 1,848 and the death toll stands at 19.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has claimed over 792,470 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 22.58 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 14.45 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.