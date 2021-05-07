Uganda rugby sevens team to train in South Africa ahead of repechage Olympic qualifier

KAMPALA, May 6 (Xinhua) — Uganda’s Rugby Sevens team on Thursday left for Cape Town, South Africa where it will have a week-long training.

Michael Wandera, the Uganda team manager, told Xinhua that this solidarity camp is very timely because it will help the team prepare well ahead of the repechage Olympic qualifier slated for June 19-20 in Monaco.

Currently, only South Africa and Kenya have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s rugby category. Uganda and Zimbabwe still stand a chance through the Olympic repechage.

The repechage tournament is a one-off event to determine the final two women’s and one men’s teams to qualify for the rugby sevens competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was delayed until 2021.

Tolbert Onyango, the Uganda Sevens coach told Xinhua that he is excited about the training camp to take place at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports and Markotter Sports Field.

“During these days of COVID-19 which has brought lots of challenges, it is not easy to travel for a training camp. But we thank Rugby Africa for organizing this men’s rugby sevens solidarity camp, which will help us improve our team,” added Onyango.

Besides Uganda, the other teams that will be part of the solidarity camp in Cape Town will include Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Kenya. The teams will also engage in mini-tournaments.

Uganda’s squad includes Micheal Okorach, Solomon Saulo Okia, Isaac Massanganzira, Ian Arnold Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Desire Alysoius Ruhweza Ayera, and Aaron Ofoyrwoth.

The others are Nobert Sexton Okeny, Levis Ocen, Kelvin Balagadde, Philip Wokorach, Byron Oketayot, James Odong, Joseph Aredo Jadwong and Timothy Kisiga. Enditem