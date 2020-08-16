Uganda says source of infection of COVID-19 deaths not identified

KAMPALA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Uganda on Sunday warned that the source of infection of most COVID-19 deaths in the country is not known, making it difficult to trace contacts.

Judith Nabakooba, minister of ICT and national guidance, told reporters that the ministry of health has not yet identified where the cases who eventually died got the infection from.

Nabakooba said this makes the fight against the pandemic, which is on an increasing trend, harder.

She said government is concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 deaths, with the current figure standing at 13 in a space of less than one month.

“If the number of COVID-19 deaths continues at this rate, government will soon ask all districts and municipalities to identify designated burial places to handle the dead,” the minister said.

Nabakooba said to avoid the possible deaths, the public should strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures issued by the ministry of health. Some of these procedures include social distancing, wearing a mask when in public, hand sanitizing.

She said the country was entering a critical stage in its fight against the pandemic.

The easing of the lockdown restrictions especially in the capital Kampala has exacerbated the situation, according to the minister.

As of Aug. 14, Uganda had reported 1,434 cumulative cases, 1,142 recoveries and 13 deaths, according to the ministry of health. Enditem