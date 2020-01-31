Uganda to distribute 70,000 mosquito nets in rural central region

KAMPALA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Uganda’s ministry of health on Tuesday handed over 70,000 mosquito nets to the military to distribute them in the central parts of the east African country.

Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary ministry of health, handed the long-lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets to Maj. Gen. Ambrose Musinguzi, chief of medical services of Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

The nets will be distributed in the central districts of Luwero and Nakaseke as part of the activities to mark the week-long 39th anniversary of the founding of the force.

“As you distribute the nets, you should ensure that you sensitize and educate the beneficiaries about the need for them to sleep under them whether it is the cold or hot season,” said Atwine.

“At times we receive reports that people do not know how to hang the nets and also take care of the nets. It is our hope that you raise awareness among these beneficiary communities,” she said.

Musinguzi said a total of 300 households are expected to benefit from the ministry’s donation.

“The UPDF will additionally offer malaria testing and treatment, immunization, and health promotion messages,” said Musinguzi.

Jimmy Opigo, assistant Commissioner for Health Services at the National Malaria Control Division, said the ministry of health is to roll out the third universal coverage campaign, where a total of 27 million nets will be distributed starting in April.

Malaria kills between 70,000 to 100,000 people in the country annually, mostly pregnant mothers and children, according to the ministry of health figures.

The country has made notable progress in the fight against malaria, with the disease prevalence rate dropping from 19 percent to 9 percent in the last four years, according the Malaria Indicator Survey.

The progress has been attributed to the continuous distribution of mosquito nets, case management and indoor residue spraying.