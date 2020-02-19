Uganda to export maize grain to Zimbabwe to address food shortage

KAMPALA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Uganda is to export maize grain to Zimbabwe to help address the food shortage in the southern African country, a top government official said Tuesday.

Bright Rwamirama, Uganda’s minister of state for agriculture told Xinhua that an agreement has been reached to supply maize grain to Zimbabwe, under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) protocol.

“The request by Zimbabwe to buy maize from Uganda is healthy. We are members of COMESA,” said Rwamirama.

“It’s good news for Uganda. Here we do farming as a business. If our farmers can sell maize to Zimbabwe, it is good news,” he added, noting that whatever quantities raised can be sold off.

About half of Zimbabwe’s population, 7.7 million people, face starvation and will need assistance in 2020 as the country grapples with severe drought and economic meltdown, according to the UN World Food Program.